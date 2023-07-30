ON YOUR SIDE: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office issues a scam alert

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office warns you of a scam alert circulating the area.

Sheriff John Montgomery said this scam pops up a few times a year. The scammers impersonate a deputy and use a real deputy’s name. He also said they say they will call you back for more information but never do.

“They’re trying to get a little more sophisticated to make it sound more real,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

He said callers have added another layer.

“They’re calling claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office, and we do have a deputy by that name,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

Sheriff Montgomery said the number is spoofed. It looks like a local number. They tell people they missed jury duty. They have a warrant and more. They ask for money not to be arrested.

Another new addition, scammers said a deputy would call back to follow up.

“You think you get a call from the sheriff’s office? Call us back and let us verify and let us talk you through it,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

Sheriff Montgomery said they have had at least two calls in the past week regarding this, but no victims as of yet. He said don’t be embarrassed to call if you got scammed.

“Victims last year were actually both professional people,” said Sheriff Montgomery. “One was a doctor, and one was an office manager. They both felt like that, you know, they couldn’t miss work and didn’t want to be arrested and didn’t want the embarrassment. So they paid up.”

Sheriff Montgomery says if you get any fishy calls, just hang up.

“Look that number up, don’t call the number back that they gave you,” said Sheriff Montgomery. “Look that number up and call the sheriff’s office or any local law enforcement.”

He said there is no shame if you get scammed. They want to make everyone more aware. Call the sheriff’s office at 870-425-7000.

