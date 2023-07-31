After years of construction, Mizzou opens $33 million football facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri announced the unveiling of $33 million in upgrades to the indoor football facility on Monday. The announcement comes just a month from the upcoming season opener on Aug. 31 hosting South Dakota.

More 📸 of the new Stephens Indoor facility #MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/Sva2A64DPd — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) July 31, 2023

The Stephens Indoor Facility was first used on Monday for the first preseason practice due to showers in Columbia and is an 86,400-square foot practice facility located just steps from Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers have used the Devin Pavilion for indoor facilities since the 1990s, but the upgrade includes a full 100-yard field and gives the team enough space to hold a full-team practice.

The upcoming season follows the opening of new facilities and a two-year contract extension of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

