Camden County man arrested for suspicion to distribute meth worth more than $11,000

Courtesy: Camdenton Police Department
Courtesy: Camdenton Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton was arrested over the weekend after fleeing officers and attempting to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the Camdenton Police Department, on July 29, officers stopped a 47-year-old man, and during the stop, he fled on Highway Y in Linn Creek.

During the chase, officers saw the man toss a bag out of the passenger window of his car. That bag contained more than 230 grams of meth with a street value of $11,800.

The man was arrested on charges of second-degree trafficking of drugs and resisting arrest. He has not been formally charged. He is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
A low-level jet (blue shaded area) will intersect a front again tonight to bring storms into...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms tonight, more heat this week
Downed power line in Ozark, MO
POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power across the Ozarks; CU estimates restoration timing
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars

Latest News

Does your garbage disposal stink? Here’s how to make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs.
Queen of Clean: Make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs
Does your garbage disposal stink? Here’s how to make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs.
Queen of Clean: Make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs
Intense storms Sunday night into Monday morning knocked out power to thousands of homes in...
POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power across the Ozarks; CU estimates restoration timing
With many residents without power, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reminding...
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. warns of health risks from power outages