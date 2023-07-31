Camden County man arrested for suspicion to distribute meth worth more than $11,000

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton was arrested over the weekend after fleeing officers and attempting to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the Camdenton Police Department, on July 29, officers stopped a 47-year-old man, and during the stop, he fled on Highway Y in Linn Creek.

During the chase, officers saw the man toss a bag out of the passenger window of his car. That bag contained more than 230 grams of meth with a street value of $11,800.

The man was arrested on charges of second-degree trafficking of drugs and resisting arrest. He has not been formally charged. He is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.

