Camdenton Board of Alderman to decide increase in water and sewer rates

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The possible rate hike will be something on the agenda at Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting.

“My wife said there has been I try not to pay too much attention to it,” said Karl Young, who lives in Camdenton.

While the bill has gone up over the years, he’s not opposed to another hike.

”If it goes to the right thing. I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” said Young.

Mayor John McNabb says there is a reason why they increase it almost every year.

“We want to keep our raises to a minimum. We tried to look at that every year so that we don’t get in a situation where we have a big increase at any point,” said Mayor McNabb.

For water, it’s 25 cents per thousand gallons. It’s the same thing for sewer. For the average family, the mayor says that will be a little more than $2.00 a month.

The mayor says the extra will be to replace lines.

“The only way that that money can be used is for water and sewer projects, and also for replacement, water line replacement, sewer line replacements, those kinds of things. We try to do those kinds of projects on an annual basis, trying to keep up with the system,” said McNabb.

“One of the things, but when they go up, yeah, everybody gets upset. that about it, but like I said, if it goes towards a good cause or something, we’ve got to do what we got to do to keep it going,” said Young.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

