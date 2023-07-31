Farmers in the Ozarks weigh in on the drought’s effect on business

University of Missouri Extensions warns farmers about fire ants in imported hay.
University of Missouri Extensions warns farmers about fire ants in imported hay.(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - July 2023 is set to be the world’s hottest month in recorded history, and we’ve felt that right here in the Ozarks.

The Ozarks have been hit with a serious heat wave that, when coupled with the drought, has spelled danger for local farmers, but the heat isn’t just a problem for outdoor activities, it’s caused a serious shortage of hay.

“Going forward, it’s a bad situation,” said cattle farmer Whitney Grove. “We have record low numbers of the cow herds across Missouri and in the United States. And so when those producers that are forced to sell off because of not having enough pasture hay or not being able to afford or source hay or silage, then they are going to be in a situation where next year or the year after they’re trying to buy back animals to rebuild their herd.”

Polk County Emergency Manager Rick Davis, says with these high hay prices, Bolivar’s farm services office decided to help chip in

“We’re working with the emergency management and the county commissioners we’re working with the farm services office out of Bolivar they do have a program for Polk County right now. They’ll help pay for hay force for the farmers.”

Grove says many farmers have had to take second jobs, he also owns a pharmacy in Polk County. He says one of the best ways to help farmers is to buy from them if you can

“Have a good relationship with a producer, and you know where your food comes from, you know, maybe knock on a farmer’s door or contact one in your area and try to maybe buy an animal directly, take it to a local processor,” said Whitney.

Farmer Bob Stewart says while it is tough, farmers are tough, too, and they’ll make it through the rough patch.

“We’ll make it through,” said Stewart. “We always have and, and anyway, we can’t change what’s happened, and you know, there’s only one person who can, and he’ll take care of us.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars
Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
Rain or shine, staying hot the next 3 days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain or shine, hot temperatures lining up this week
Springfield Police responded to the scene and are currently conducting an active investigation...
Victim hospitalized after shooting in Springfield; suspect remains at large

Latest News

Rain or shine, staying hot the next 3 days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain or shine, hot temperatures lining up this week
Several agencies are searching for James Cruse, 54.
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
Expect the most dangerous hit by midweek
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain or shine, we'll stay hot most of this week
The Terry Bradshaw Show comes to Branson
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw coming to Branson for “The Terry Bradshaw Show”