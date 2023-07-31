Farmers in the Ozarks weigh in on the drought’s effect on business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - July 2023 is set to be the world’s hottest month in recorded history, and we’ve felt that right here in the Ozarks.

The Ozarks have been hit with a serious heat wave that, when coupled with the drought, has spelled danger for local farmers, but the heat isn’t just a problem for outdoor activities, it’s caused a serious shortage of hay.

“Going forward, it’s a bad situation,” said cattle farmer Whitney Grove. “We have record low numbers of the cow herds across Missouri and in the United States. And so when those producers that are forced to sell off because of not having enough pasture hay or not being able to afford or source hay or silage, then they are going to be in a situation where next year or the year after they’re trying to buy back animals to rebuild their herd.”

Polk County Emergency Manager Rick Davis, says with these high hay prices, Bolivar’s farm services office decided to help chip in

“We’re working with the emergency management and the county commissioners we’re working with the farm services office out of Bolivar they do have a program for Polk County right now. They’ll help pay for hay force for the farmers.”

Grove says many farmers have had to take second jobs, he also owns a pharmacy in Polk County. He says one of the best ways to help farmers is to buy from them if you can

“Have a good relationship with a producer, and you know where your food comes from, you know, maybe knock on a farmer’s door or contact one in your area and try to maybe buy an animal directly, take it to a local processor,” said Whitney.

Farmer Bob Stewart says while it is tough, farmers are tough, too, and they’ll make it through the rough patch.

“We’ll make it through,” said Stewart. “We always have and, and anyway, we can’t change what’s happened, and you know, there’s only one person who can, and he’ll take care of us.”

