FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain or shine, hot temperatures lining up this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. As expected, temperatures were a little bit cooler today with highs generally in the lower to middle 90s for much of the Ozarks. The hotter numbers and the higher humidity were in the western Ozarks this afternoon and earlier this evening. In fact, areas west of U.S. Highway 65 will see heat advisories go back into effect tomorrow morning and hold until 8:00 o’clock Monday evening.

Heat advisories for some Monday (KY3)

In addition to tracking heat and humidity this week, the weather setup is favoring some rain chances to come into play over the next few days. The surface setup shows a warm front parked from northwest to southeast across the Ozarks while the upper levels have the center of the ridge forcing winds aloft to come in from the northwest.

Frontal boundary still near the region (KY3)

Upper-ridge trying to work back in (KY3)

Storms developing near Kansas City and Saint Joseph could work into the northern Ozarks after 9:00 or 10:00 o’clock tonight. While these storms could be on a weakening trend, they could bring in some wind gusts and moderate to heavy rainfall as they come in from the north. After that, additional thunderstorms will come in for the morning drive Monday affecting areas along and east of U.S. Highway 65. These storms could also produce moderate to heavy rainfall and some minor wind gusts.

Storm potential by late tonight (KY3)

Additional storms for Monday AM drive (KY3)

While some isolated thunderstorms could be around by noon on Monday, the trend for the rest of the day should be mainly dry conditions with partly sunny skies across the Ozarks.

Trending drier Monday afternoon (KY3)

After a quiet Monday evening, we will have another go at scattered showers and thunderstorms for the northern and eastern Ozarks Tuesday morning. Then, the skies will dry out and turn partly to mostly sunny for Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered storms for some Tuesday morning (KY3)

Just within the next two days, rain amounts could range between a tenth to an inch of rain on average. Depending on where the heavier rounds of rain can pass through, that could result in some spots seeing over an inch of rain.

Beneficial rain for some in the next 48 hours (KY3)

For the middle of the week, the weather looks mainly dry and certainly hot with that upper-level ridge taking control. With the ridge centered over the ArkLaTex on Wednesday and Thursday, this is when the Ozarks will experience the most dangerous heat and humidity for the week.

Mainly dry & hot with the upper ridge in control midweek (KY3)

Once we get into the weekend, the upper-level setup will force the ridge to collapse and head back toward the southwestern United States. That, along with the frontal boundary still in place, will allow better rain chances and some cooler air to return by the weekend.

Weekend rain chances will squash the upper ridge (KY3)

From midweek into next weekend, any additional rain amounts could range between a tenth to an inch of rain across parts of the Ozarks.

Additional rain potential late this week (KY3)

Let’s talk about temperatures. After rain forces lows back into the lower 70s Monday morning, areas along and west of U.S. Highway 65 should see highs back into the lower to middle 90s. With some lingering clouds and rain chances before noon in the eastern Ozarks, that should keep highs in the 80s for Monday afternoon.

80s & 90s for highs Monday (KY3)

For the western parts of the Ozarks where the heat advisories will go back into effect, feels like temperatures could range between 100 and 106 during the peak heating of Monday afternoon.

High heat index numbers west of U.S. 65 Monday (KY3)

After a warm start in the middle 70s Tuesday morning, everyone should trend hotter with most spots back in the 90s and a couple of spots near 100 in the western Ozarks.

Most back in the 90s Tuesday (KY3)

The temperature trend shows the hottest air pushing most spots into the upper 90s to near 100° for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Dangerous midweek heat before dropping off (KY3)

With some humidity, that could push feels like temperatures between 102° and 108° Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. By the coming weekend, high temperatures should go from the upper 90s on Friday to the lower 90s on Saturday. Early next week shows highs dipping back into the upper 80s before some heat tries to return by the middle of next week.

