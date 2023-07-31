FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Storms will bring a wind threat and moderate to heavy rainfall overnight
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks, including the Springfield metro.

The watch lasts through 1 a.m. on Monday. It includes these Missouri counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Bates, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe storms into Monday. The main threat with these storms is high winds.

