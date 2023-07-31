FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks, including the Springfield metro.

The watch lasts through 1 a.m. on Monday. It includes these Missouri counties:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Bates, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe storms into Monday. The main threat with these storms is high winds.

