James Cruse now facing burglary charges in both Greene and Christian Counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James Cruse is now charged in both Greene and Christian Counties regarding separate burglary incidents in June.

According to online court records, Cruse is charged in Greene County with first-degree property damage. In Christian County, he is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing. He is facing several other charges in 2022 and 2021.

Cruse was arrested Sunday after leading several law enforcement agencies on a multi-day manhunt in Texas, Greene, and Christian Counties.

Greene County Charges

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, on June 14, deputies responded to a house where a burglary was in progress. The homeowner was notified by his security system. T

he security footage showed Cruse leaving the back of the house. The homeowner was not at the house at the time but was updating detectives on where Cruse was based on the live feed from the camera.

When deputies arrived, the homeowner said Cruse had left on foot, and the deputies were not able to find him, so they went back to the house to see the damage.

According to the PC, deputies found the backdoor was damaged, there was damage to a handle of a small black safe, and there was damage to a window in the basement.

Next to the safe, deputies noticed a bag of tools. When the homeowner came back home, he told deputies the tools and safe did not belong to him. The homeowner told deputies the cost to repair the damage would be around $2,000.

Investigators say Cruse was out on bond at the time on various charges stemming from cases in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Christian County Charges

On June 28, Nixa police officers were notified that some wiring of a home that was under construction was stolen overnight. The person at the property told police the cost of what was stolen was around $7,500. The theft was caught on camera too.

According to a probable cause statement from the Nixa Police Department, on June 30, an officer was notified by the Springfield Police Department that the suspect could be James Cruse.

SPD told the Nixa office er that Cruse had several cases against him recently for theft of copper and other metals, as well as a car theft report from Springfield on July 2.

During the Springfield incident, a homeowner was out of town when Cruse broke into the home and stole a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

The investigating officer for Nixa PD looked at security footage at the home under construction and saw the same car that Cruse had stolen from Springfield at the house. The officer was able to identify the suspect as Cruse.

Cruse is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

