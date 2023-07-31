Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says

FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Regularly drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, could raise your blood pressure, even in adults without hypertension, according to a new study.

The study says as little as one alcoholic drink increased blood pressure in men and women, including those with no existing blood pressure issues or conditions related to alcohol.

Researchers looked at data from seven studies conducted around the world between 1997 and 2021 involving more than 19,000 adults.

The study found that even less than one drink a day produced a small rise in systolic pressure over an average of five years.

It also found that small amounts of alcohol also raised the lower, or diastolic, blood pressure reading, but only in men.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
A low-level jet (blue shaded area) will intersect a front again tonight to bring storms into...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms tonight, more heat this week
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars
(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all

Latest News

Steeple blown over at Hopedale Baptist Church
Storm knocks over church steeple in Ozark, Mo.
A mysterious meat allergy passed by ticks may affect hundreds of thousands in the U.S.,...
Tick-borne illness leads to red-meat allergy
A low-level jet (blue shaded area) will intersect a front again tonight to bring storms into...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms tonight, more heat this week
Storms will affect areas unaffected by Sunday night's round, and a few could be severe. ...
Another round of storms tonight