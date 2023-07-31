Marionville man charged in 2021 fight at a Springfield nightclub

Viral Video/Club Rodeo
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man has now been charged in a fight outside Club Rodeo that went viral in 2021.

According to court records, 27-year-old Tristin Elliot is charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, on April 25, 2021, officers responded to Club Rodeo and found several groups of people fighting and the club security overwhelmed.

Officers found a victim sitting in the parking lot with people circled around him. A witness told the officers that Elliot had assaulted the 21-year-old man. Elliot was a security guard for Club Rodeo.

Video of the incident shows Elliot kicking the man in the head. According to police, when the man was kicked, his body went limp, and he appeared to be unconscious.

After things calmed down, officers talked to Elliot. He told police multiple fights were going on, and the man kept fighting and hitting employees. Ellitow was asked by officers if he had kicked someone in the face, and Elliot replied yes, but he didn’t know who it was.

After the fight, Club Rodeo management fired Elliot. The man who Elliot kicked suffered fractured facial bones and swelling on his head. He also did not remember what happened during the fight.

A summons has been issued, and he is scheduled to appear in court on September 8.

