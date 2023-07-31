More than 80 private, parochial schools apply to participate in Arkansas’ new voucher program

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than 80 private and parochial schools in Arkansas have so far applied to participate in the state’s new school voucher program that allows eligible students to use taxpayer funds to help pay tuition, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The newspaper said that dozens of schools and more than 4,900 students have so far applied to participate in the program.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in March signed an education bill that included the creation of the new school voucher program. Over three years, it will phase in an “education freedom account” to pay for private- and home-schooling costs equal to 90% of the state’s per-student funding for public schools, which is currently $7,413.

The legislation came as part of a renewed push for such voucher programs following the COVID-19 pandemic and fights over school curriculum.

The newspaper reports that eligibility this year is limited to those who either will be entering kindergarten, attended a state F-graded school last year, have a disability, are children of active military personnel or have experienced homelessness or foster care. The student eligibility criteria will expand over the next two years.

The newspaper reported that more than 4,900 students had opened applications for the vouchers of $6,672 to be used this school year. The student number includes approved applications, those in review, and those in the draft process, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education spokesperson Kimberly Mundell said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
A low-level jet (blue shaded area) will intersect a front again tonight to bring storms into...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms tonight, more heat this week
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars
(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all

Latest News

Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Val Meler/Near Pomme de Terre Lake, Mo.
PICTURES: Intense storms lead to tree damage across the Ozarks
The storm that knocked down trees and power lines across the Ozarks Sunday night into Monday...
Storm knocks over church steeple in Ozark, Mo.
Instense storms Sunday night into Monday morning knocked out power to thousands of homes in...
Overnight storm leads to widespread power outages in Missouri, Arkansas