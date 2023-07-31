Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A multi-day and multi-agency manhunt has ended after authorities were able to find and arrest 54-year-old James Cruse Sunday afternoon.

According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office Major Royce Denny, Cruse is wanted in over 20 different cases in multiple counties. Major Denny says Cruse was seen as he tried to scale down a cliff next to the highway to avoid officers that were in a foot pursuit with him.

Cruse was running on foot in the southeast part of Springfield near Highway 65 and Evans Road. He was eventually arrested near the Lake Springfield area.

“Anytime we can get somebody off the street that has multiple cases in multiple jurisdictions, it’s a good thing,” said Major Denny.

Law enforcement from Greene County, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and some Springfield Police officers, assisted ni the search for Cruse.

“Two off-duty officers spotted him in a stolen vehicle, then we set up a perimeter around the area and were able to arrest him within 30 minutes of those officers seeing him,” said Major Denny.

On Friday, Texas County authorities conducted a manhunt for Cruse but did not find him. Then on Saturday morning, Cruse was seen in a stolen car at the intersection of Glenstone Avenue and Battlefield Road. He then fled from deputies in the Forrest Heights area, where he crashed the car and left on foot.

Authorities with Greene County and the Springfield Police Department searched the area for Cruse. An SPD officer then saw Cruse in a field in a stolen John Deere Tractor.

He then left the tractor and ran away on foot. The sheriff’s office says Cruse was last seen in the area of Farm Road 148 and Farm Road 193 wearing a gray short sleeve shirt and black shorts.

