Neighbors help neighbors clean up storm damage around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are cleaning up after a once-in-a-decade storm. As many as 15,000 customers lost power at the peak of the overnight storm, and many are now repairing damage to their homes.

”This is the largest storm outage event that we have had in the past eight to 10 years,” said Joel Alexander with City Utilities.

In south Springfield, a tree that has stood for over a century came down on a house. A neighbor says, mother nature packed a powerful punch.

”Pretty darn strong,” said Adella Bare. “I just can’t imagine how that could fall on its own.”

Bare says she has lived in her house for more than 43 years and the tree that narrowly missed her house was a staple in the neighborhood.

”It makes me sad,” said Bare. “And I think, well, there’s a higher power that has control over, so I guess we have to expect it have to accept not expect.”

But it wasn’t just there. Just around the corner from that home, we found Jason Lambert. A tree came down on his truck, and his neighbor came over to help get it free. And while his neighbor was helpful in getting the tree off the truck, they did so in a pretty dangerous way. By propping up the tree with a car jack and a 4x4.

”I found a couple of boards we had left around, screw them together, put it under a floor jack lifted up just enough to get my truck out from underneath of it.”

Neighbors were in the streets helping each other with the cleanup, but many aren’t as lucky as the Lamberts, City Utilities says with the sheer amount of damage around Springfield it could be days before the 1,000+ customers without power will have it restored.

”We understand that many of you would like to know exactly when that power is going to be restored,” said Alexander. “But because of the damage, and the number of outages that we have, we’re not going to be able to do that we can say at this time that we’re probably looking at about 48 hours, we hope to have that with the majority of our customers restored.”

Officials from City Utilities say it’s moments like these that show how important emergency supplies are. Making sure you have non-perishable food, water, batteries, and flashlights among other things are integral to a safe experience without power.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

