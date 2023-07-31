Overnight storm causes widespread power outages

Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while doing summer projects
Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while doing summer projects
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of 4:30am on Monday nearly 50,000 customers in Missouri and 12,000 customers in Arkansas were without power. In Springfield, nearly 8,500 customers were without power. According to the Springfield City Utilities website, a dozen of assessments were underway with only three restoration jobs in progress.

