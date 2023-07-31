PICTURES/VIDEO: Intense storms knock trees down across the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged trees throughout the Ozarks.
The storm from Sunday night into Monday morning packed winds of more than 60 miles per hour. The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers.
Check out the sights from KY3 viewers across the Ozarks. Upload your weather images on the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
