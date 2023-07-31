PICTURES/VIDEO: Intense storms knock trees down across the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged trees throughout the Ozarks.

Caption

The storm from Sunday night into Monday morning packed winds of more than 60 miles per hour. The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Check out the sights from KY3 viewers across the Ozarks. Upload your weather images on the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
A low-level jet (blue shaded area) will intersect a front again tonight to bring storms into...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms tonight, more heat this week
Downed power line in Ozark, MO
Overnight storm leads to widespread power outages in Missouri, Arkansas
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars

Latest News

The storm from Sunday night into Monday morning packed winds of more than 60 miles per hour.
Intense storms knock trees down across the Ozarks
More than 80 private, parochial schools apply to participate in Arkansas’ new voucher program
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Val Meler/Near Pomme de Terre Lake, Mo.
PICTURES: Intense storms lead to tree damage across the Ozarks