Queen of Clean: Make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Does your garbage disposal stink? Here’s how to make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs.
What you need:
- Baking Soda
- Dish Washing Liquid
- Salt
- Essential Oil - Optional
- Water
- Bowl
- Small scoop - Optional
- Wax paper
- Cookie Sheet
- Labeled container with lid
How to:
- 1. In a bowl combine:
- 2. 1 1/2 Cups of Baking Soda
- 3. 1 Teaspoon of Dishwashing Liquid
- 4. 2 - Teaspoons Salt
- 5. 20 - 50 Drops of Essential Oil (Optional)
- 6. 1/4 to 1/2 Cup Water (Start with the smaller amount)
- 7. Mix the baking soda, dishwashing liquid, and salt together in a mixing bowl – to a paste consistency.
- 8. Add the Essential Oil if using
- 9. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need.
- 10. If you get too much water in the mixture, add a little baking soda.
- 11. Scoop out a small scoop and place it on a wax paper-covered cookie sheet
- 12. Let them dry overnight (to Harden)
- 13. Place in a covered container (Labeled). DO NOT EAT!
- 14. TO USE: Turn on COLD water, pop one into the disposal drain, and Turn on the Disposal. DONE!
Linda Says: These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal. When choosing an essential oil, be sure to use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. I like citrus, and Thieves oil is also nice. For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.