Queen of Clean: Make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Does your garbage disposal stink? Here’s how to make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs.

What you need:

  • Baking Soda
  • Dish Washing Liquid
  • Salt
  • Essential Oil - Optional
  • Water
  • Bowl
  • Small scoop - Optional
  • Wax paper
  • Cookie Sheet
  • Labeled container with lid

How to:

  • 1. In a bowl combine:
  • 2. 1 1/2 Cups of Baking Soda
  • 3. 1 Teaspoon of Dishwashing Liquid
  • 4. 2 - Teaspoons Salt
  • 5. 20 - 50 Drops of Essential Oil (Optional)
  • 6. 1/4 to 1/2 Cup Water (Start with the smaller amount)
  • 7. Mix the baking soda, dishwashing liquid, and salt together in a mixing bowl – to a paste consistency.
  • 8. Add the Essential Oil if using
  • 9. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need.
  • 10. If you get too much water in the mixture, add a little baking soda.
  • 11. Scoop out a small scoop and place it on a wax paper-covered cookie sheet
  • 12. Let them dry overnight (to Harden)
  • 13. Place in a covered container (Labeled). DO NOT EAT!
  • 14. TO USE: Turn on COLD water, pop one into the disposal drain, and Turn on the Disposal. DONE!

Linda Says: These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal. When choosing an essential oil, be sure to use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. I like citrus, and Thieves oil is also nice. For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

