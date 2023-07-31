Queen of Clean: Make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Does your garbage disposal stink? Here’s how to make your own garbage disposal cleaning bombs.

What you need:

Baking Soda

Dish Washing Liquid

Salt

Essential Oil - Optional

Water

Bowl

Small scoop - Optional

Wax paper

Cookie Sheet

Labeled container with lid

How to:

1. In a bowl combine:

2. 1 1/2 Cups of Baking Soda

3. 1 Teaspoon of Dishwashing Liquid

4. 2 - Teaspoons Salt

5. 20 - 50 Drops of Essential Oil (Optional)

6. 1/4 to 1/2 Cup Water (Start with the smaller amount)

7. Mix the baking soda, dishwashing liquid, and salt together in a mixing bowl – to a paste consistency.

8. Add the Essential Oil if using

9. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need.

10. If you get too much water in the mixture, add a little baking soda.

11. Scoop out a small scoop and place it on a wax paper-covered cookie sheet

12. Let them dry overnight (to Harden)

13. Place in a covered container (Labeled). DO NOT EAT!

14. TO USE: Turn on COLD water, pop one into the disposal drain, and Turn on the Disposal. DONE!

Linda Says: These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal. When choosing an essential oil, be sure to use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. I like citrus, and Thieves oil is also nice. For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

