Rolla man killed in crash while trying to turn onto a highway

(KWQC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rolla has died after being hit by another car Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 62-year-old James Clark was attempting to make a left turn out of a driveway onto State Highway 63 when he failed to yield to a pickup truck that was driving on the highway.

The truck hit Clark’s car, causing it to overturn before coming to a stop in the middle of the road. The truck went off the side of the road and came to a rest in a ditch.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people, from Florissant, Mo., in the truck were taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

This marks MSHP Troop I’s 12th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
A low-level jet (blue shaded area) will intersect a front again tonight to bring storms into...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms tonight, more heat this week
Downed power line in Ozark, MO
POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power across the Ozarks; CU estimates restoration timing
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars

Latest News

With many residents without power, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reminding...
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. warns of health risks from power outages
Tracking dangerous heat this week with more storms tonight
Tracking dangerous heat this week with more storms tonight
Strong storms knocked down trees and power lines in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. warns of health risks from power outages
A low-level jet (blue shaded area) will intersect a front again tonight to bring storms into...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms tonight, more heat this week