Rolla man killed in crash while trying to turn onto a highway

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rolla has died after being hit by another car Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 62-year-old James Clark was attempting to make a left turn out of a driveway onto State Highway 63 when he failed to yield to a pickup truck that was driving on the highway.

The truck hit Clark’s car, causing it to overturn before coming to a stop in the middle of the road. The truck went off the side of the road and came to a rest in a ditch.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people, from Florissant, Mo., in the truck were taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

This marks MSHP Troop I’s 12th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.