SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exciting news for theater enthusiasts! The 2023-2024 Great Southern Bank Broadway Season is all set to commence in Springfield. Incredible shows like Come from Away, Mean Girls, Pretty Woman, and Shrek are scheduled to grace the stage. Don’t miss out!

