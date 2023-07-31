Sports Illustrated delves into how Patrick Mahomes is chasing the NFL’s GOAT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote how Kansas City’s quarterback is trying to become more like Tom Brady.

.@AlbertBreer sits down with Patrick Mahomes to talk about a play during the Super Bowl that was “Brady-esque,” plus his receivers, his contract and more https://t.co/0GOLEKFFk7 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) July 31, 2023

At 27 years old, Mahomes became the youngest quarterback to make his third Super Bowl start, has led five teams to the AFC title game, and claims two Super Bowl titles and two Super Bowl MVP honors. That topped Brady by 39 days as the youngest to make three Super Bowl starts.

One of the three Super Bowls that has come at the Chiefs’ expense under Mahomes was Super Bowl LV against the man he “is trying to become more like,” Breer wrote. Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time for some, has led his teams to a record seven Super Bowl victories and five Super Bowl MVP honors.

Brady retired with Tampa Bay after a long career with the New England Patriots on the first of this past February at the age of 45. He was the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

Worth noting is that at the same age as Mahomes, Brady won his third Super Bowl, but was two short of Mahomes on conference title game appearances and hadn’t won MVP.

“I’ve had a great start,” Mahomes told Breer. “I’ve been put in a great situation early in my career. Not a lot of guys get to be put in this type of situation. But I have a long ways to go. I know I’m going into Year 7, but Tom did it until he was 45 years old. I’m 27, so I know there’s a long ways to go before I can even be put in that conversation. I just got to continue to work and get better year in and year out.”

Breer’s article goes on to elaborate on how Mahomes “looks to the legend as the model for greatness” and how it impacts his current game at the head of Kansas City.

This also further comes into play on the gridiron as Missouri native and former Tiger Blaine Gabbert was signed by Kansas City in April. Gabbert, who backed up Brady in Tampa Bay, has added insight as he fills the Chiefs’ backup quarterback need.

“He said that he always had an answer,” Mahomes continued. “There’s sometimes, even to this day, you get into a coverage, you just don’t see it. You’re like, I think … maybe. Luckily for me, I’ve been able to scramble and make plays happen. To be able to, presnap, always have an answer and make the game even easier? This is a hard game where defenses are doing a lot of different stuff. You rarely saw Tom get tricked.”

What sets Mahomes apart from the young faces of the NFL today aside from performance is pay. Justin Herbert’s five-year, $262.5 million extension, with an average of $52.5 million per year. These are followed by the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Ravens’ Lamar Jackson in pay. This began raising questions surrounding the 1-year extension Mahomes signed three summers ago.

“I’ve looked at Tom’s model and how he did it,” Mahomes says. “That’s it—you want to make money for yourself and for your family. You want to keep pushing the market forward for other quarterbacks. You don’t want to be someone that they [use against other players]. But at the same time, I want these other guys to get paid. I want Chris Jones to be in training camp. I want Travis Kelce to always be making money. I want everybody on the team here.”

Mahomes carried on to explain the “no regret” when the day comes that his career is done.

“Obviously, as a competitor, you want to win as many championships as possible. Tom has the ultimate goal, at seven. It’s hard to see seven. You know how hard it is to win championships in this league. But I’ve always said what motivates me is not having regrets,” he said. “I don’t want to look back at the end of my career and say I didn’t give everything I had. I think if I give everything I have, obviously I want to win as many rings as I can, but when I leave my career, if I say I gave everything I had, it won’t matter how many rings. I’ll know that I’d have done everything I could on the football field.”

