Springfield leaders share how you can dispose of yardwaste and debris following overnight storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are looking to remove yardwaste and debris from overnight storms, there are three recycling centers in Springfield you can take the debris to.

According to a news release, brush and yardwaste can be taken to the Franklin Avenue Recycling Center, 731 N. Franklin, and at the Lone Pine Recycling Center, 3020 S. Lone Pine, and the Yardwaste Recycling Center (YRC), located at 3790 S. Farm Road 119. These recycling centers are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

The Yardwaste Recycling Center is the only location where residents can drop off bulk storm debris. The other locations accept small sticks, cut grass, and leaves at a limit of 10 bags. Bundles of brush must be no more than 18 inches in diameter with branches less than two inches in diameter, cut no longer than four feet in length.

City leaders also want residents to know that the city does not remove storm debris from private property. Citizens are encouraged to call any local certified tree and lawn service company for tree and brush cleanup and removal.

“As a reminder, per state statute, yardwaste is not accepted at the Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill. City ordinance also prohibits placing yardwaste in streets, storm drains, ditches, waterways or other drainage areas. Placing yard waste in streets or drainage areas can cause flooding and waterway pollution as well as a safety issue for the traveling public,” the news release says.

Click here for more Springfield recycling information.

If you need to alert city crews of debris on roadways or public right-of-way, call the Citizen Resource Center at 417-864-1010 or email City@springfieldmo.gov.

