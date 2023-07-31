Springfield power outages cause some restaurants to shut their doors, others to run behind

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday night storms are still making an impact Monday as power outages plague Springfield businesses, particularly on the southside.

“We usually carry thousands of dollars worth of meat in our walk-ins at a time. And if the power goes out for more than three or four hours, that’s bad,” says Logan Brown, a butcher at Schuchmann Meat Company.

The power luckily was out for just a little while before eventually coming back on. Brown and his team quickly sprang into action. They took the temperatures of the stored meat, finding relief that it was still safe.

“It could honestly potentially be the end of the business. Thousands of dollars of loss like that can be catastrophic for a business like this,” he says. “But thankfully, nothing ended up happening from it.”

While some local restaurants were forced to close their doors for the day due to the power outage, Smokin’ Bob’s BBQ managed to remain open. However, the outage undoubtedly put them behind schedule, leading them to scramble to get everything back on track.

“It caused us to have to pull our stuff quite a bit later. We typically go in at 9 o’clock to get stuff ready for the 11 o’clock hour, and we had really minimal stuff ready that we could throw back in,” says Ryan Macklin, a store manager for Smokin’ Bob’s BBQ.

Anticipating the possibility of a prolonged power outage, Macklin had already begun planning for the worst-case scenario. Understanding the criticality of maintaining proper temperatures for their perishable products.

“We have all of our meats over in the cooler over there. If we lose it for more than a couple of hours, we have to start thinking of a contingency plan,” Macklin said.

The Springfield Greene County Health Department says they remained in contact with those impacted, offering guidance and assistance throughout the morning.

“We’ve made several phone calls this morning, reaching out to our areas based on the outage map that we were able to find with city utilities,” Eric Marcol with the health department says. “We make courtesy calls to check in with them to make sure their times and temperatures if they were without power, fall within that threshold.”

For homeowners in the area, the health department had an important message. If the power outage continued for more than two hours and the refrigerator temperature rose above 41 degrees Fahrenheit, they urged residents to dispose of perishable food items to prevent any potential health risks.

