Storm knocks over church steeple in Ozark, Mo.

Steeple blown over at Hopedale Baptist Church
Steeple blown over at Hopedale Baptist Church(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The storm that knocked down trees and power lines across the Ozarks Sunday night into Monday morning also damaged a church.

Strong winds blew over the steeple at Hopedale Baptist Church. No other damage has been reported to the building.

The storm has left thousands without power. Springfield City Utilities had more than 15,000 outages at one time. Other utility companies are coops across the Ozarks are working to restore power on Monday.

