Tips for keeping your pets safe in thunderstorms

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms impacted the Ozarks on Sunday night into Monday morning. It also affected pets. Sightings and submissions of lost dogs and cats doubled on Leigh’s Lost and Found.

The loud boom of thunderstorms can not only add anxiety for your pet but for the owner as well. Some animals might hide under the couch, get in a barking frenzy, or get destructive.

While storms can be hard to predict, it is important to prepare your pet. Some signs a pet might be uncomfortable during a storm are shaking, panting, or pacing.

Christina Elmore from Republic Animal Control shares these tips to keep your four-legged member safe and comfortable next time a storm rolls around.

  • Microchipping your pet or having a collar with an identification tag.
  • Making sure your fencing is secure.
  • If you keep them inside, turn the radio or TV on.
  • If you keep an animal in a crate, throw a blanket over it.
  • Keeping anxiety medication on hand.

If you see a lost pet, you can check for a chip for free at most rescues and veterinarian clinics. Also, don’t forget to post on Leigh’s Lost and Found Facebook page to locate the owners. When you fill out a submission, don’t forget to include a photo, city, cross streets, and your contact information.

