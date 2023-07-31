Webster County residents can get free medical alert devices

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every 11 seconds one-in-four Americans who are 65 or older experience a fall-related injury that requires emergency attention.

And now people in Webster County can get free medical alert devices to make sure they get that help when it’s needed.

“If I fall I can just push this button, and it will bring someone to check on me,” said Moncella Reed as she pointed to a small device hanging around her neck at the Marshfield Senior Center on Monday. “It has its own microphone so it can pick my voice up and I can tell them what I need.”

By now most people are familiar with the medical alert pendants invented in 1972 and made popular by the “I’ve fallen and can’t get up” TV commercials. It’s a catchphrase that usually gets a chuckle, but the need for such devices is real.

“People may think ‘I’m O.K. and that’s never going to happen to me,’” said Chuck Picard of the Webster County Senior Services Board. “But it does happen, and it’s the family that says ‘You will have this!’ because they are concerned about the fact that the elderly person is going to get themselves in trouble.”

The funding that provides the free devices is overseen by the Webster County Senior Services Board.

“That funding comes from a tax that was voted in by the people of Webster County for the purpose of assisting seniors so they could stay in their home as long as they want,” Picard explained.

“That is as opposed to going to a nursing home or assisted living. If they want to stay in their home, we try to provide the services they need to do so. And by those people not being in nursing homes or assisted living. it’s less of a burden on the tax system as well. We also provide grants for various services including all our senior centers in Marshfield, Seymour and Rogersville. Things like Meals-on-Wheels, OATS bus transportation, home health care, and even things like clipping their toenails. Some seniors have a very difficult time doing that.”

For the past six years, the Webster County Senior Services Board has given out 250 free medical alert devices to any county resident age 60 or older. The units would normally cost about $250 but they’re free to county residents who meet certain criteria.

“If you go out every Friday night with your wife and go dancing then you probably don’t qualify,” Picard said. “You probably don’t really need them. But if you live alone and feel insecure in your home or have fallen at some point, this is something good for you. You need to be a resident of the county and age 60 or over. And it’s not so much how good or bad your health is but one of the major things we look at is whether or not they live alone or the other person is gone from the house a lot. You do have to have a landline that we can hook these to. The unit will work within 600 feet of where it’s located so you can go pretty much all around your home. The only thing we ask is that if they no longer need them or are using them, please return them to the senior center so we can put them in service somewhere else.”

“Applications are on file at the senior center,” added Marshfield Senior Center Administrator Chris Parker. “It’s very simple and basically has one page of information including your medical situation and a list of phone numbers you’d like to be called in case you do have a fall. Most people are embarrassed to call 9-1-1. They would rather have a family member, friend or neighbor called.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.