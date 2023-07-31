On Your Side: What to buy in August

(KY3) - There are hot deals in August.

Summer clothes

Retailers need to make room for fall wear. You could save up to 75 percent off on shorts, swimsuits, and sandals.

Luggage

It’s the best time of the year to buy luggage. Take advantage of the deep discounts as the vacation season closes.

Patio Furniture

The selection is not great, but you’ll get the cheapest price now on patio furniture. Use it for a bit, then store it. The same goes for garden tools and lawnmowers.

“This month, you can expect back-to-school sales on tech items like computers, tablets, and printers,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports. “The end of August also signals early Labor Day sales where you can find deals geared more toward seasonal items like grills as well as vacuums.”

Dorm room supplies

Freshman move-in day will be here before you know it. Save on the essentials like a shower caddy and storage drawers. The microwave oven from Commercial Chef is $76.49 at JCPenney.

Stick vac

Here’s a stick vac that won’t break the bank. The Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max is as low as $184.98 at Amazon. Consumer Reports says this cordless stick vacuum performs well in its pet hair, bare floor, and edge cleaning tests.

Portable grill

Whether it’s for Labor Day, camping, or tailgating, get a grill you can take with you on the go. This portable grill from Coleman is as low as $249.99 at Walmart.

Days to remember:

August 6, National Root Beer Float Day.

August 8, National Frozen Custard Day.

August 21, National Senior Citizens Day.

August 24, National Waffle Day.

