83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An 83-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Thomas Baudean died while cutting a tree in a heavily wooded area near some homes on July 30.

According to Preston, Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downed power line in Ozark, MO
POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power across the Ozarks; CU estimates restoration timing
Western Missouri and Arkansas will see some dangerous heat today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms moving out and more heat moving in
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
Shelly Stellwagen/Near Pierce City, Mo.
PICTURES/VIDEO: Intense storms knock trees down across the Ozarks
Steeple blown over at Hopedale Baptist Church
Storm knocks over church steeple in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Western Missouri and Arkansas will see some dangerous heat today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms moving out and more heat moving in
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the...
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue