Charities in Taney County, Mo., come together with health department to assist storm victims

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Many were without power and running water after the lights went out Sunday. People called Taney County’s health department for help finding water.

“We were really fortunate. Our community really cares for each other,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall. “So we called our community partners, and we called House of Hope, Christian Action Ministries, and Convoy of Hope. They were able to provide some water. All we did was provide a parking lot.”

People were also without groceries, and Christian Action Ministries has a food bank for people experiencing homelessness or food insecurity. Its director says it was a no-brainer to pivot to help those who lost food in the power outage.

One of the biggest things that we’ve encountered is that many of our individuals have lost food in their houses due to power outages as well. So now that the power is coming back on, they’re having to throw away dollars.” said Executive Director Michelle Dean. “So we are very grateful that we can help and step in.”

Other charities like House of Hope are also assisting people who lost power in the storms

”They’re able to access showers, they’re able to access the laundry facilities, they’re able to access snacks, and more than anything, they’re able to come in and access community,” said House of Hope services director Alexandrea Sparkle.

Frank Hemmlerick volunteers at House of Hope every Tuesday. Frank and his wife Ann didn’t let a power outage in their home stop them from helping others.

”That’s part of the American way, especially in the Midwest where we help each other, we work together with each other,” said Hemmlerick. “That’s probably one of our top priorities. We know the need. We know that they need help. We know that we can help in any possible way we can. So that’s what we’re here for.”

