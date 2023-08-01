City of Branson, Mo., offers storm debris drop-off.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the recent storms that downed trees and limbs across the region, the city of Branson is designating a storm debris drop-off location. Severe thunderstorms impacted the Branson area early Monday morning.

The location opens Friday, August 4, through Saturday, August 5, from 7 a.m. until noon at the Cooper Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2855 Fall Creek Road. Please watch for City staff and community volunteers who will be greeting residents at the entrance to the facility to help direct them to the drop-off site.

The drop-off site is free for Branson residents only. Crews will collect brush, limbs, and other vegetation. Please note that trash will not be accepted.

