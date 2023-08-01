City leaders in Sunrise Beach, Mo., issue boil water order

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Sunrise Beach issued a boil water issue for the city.

A water main break led to an outage impacting most of the city on Tuesday. Crews restored the break, turning the water back on to customers.

The following steps need to be taken:

  • 1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes before use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation, and brushing teeth.
  • 2. Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.
  • 3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Note: Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking (approximately 110 degrees).

