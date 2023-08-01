Crash involving 4 vehicles and a Greyhound bus slows traffic on I-44; no injuries reported
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews report no injuries in a crash involving four vehicles and a Greyhound bus on I-44 near Rolla.
Law enforcement responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 172. Investigators shut down the interstate for a short time.
Heavy rain fell on the Rolla area for much of Tuesday morning. Crews worked three separate crashes in that area of I-44.
