Dog food pantry at a Springfield animal rescue is bone dry after using up over 3,000 pounds in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-based animal rescue, Rescue One, is asking for help as its supply of dog food has gone bone dry, and cat food will be gone soon.

According to a Facebook post, in the month of July, Rescue One assisted with 3,047 pounds of food to owners needing assistance, and now they can’t keep up.

“We usually have the opportunity to purchase pallets of expiring food at a low cost for this program, but no one has had any available,” the rescue said.

Rescue One is now asking for any who is eligible to donate food. You can head to their Facebook page to learn how to donate.

