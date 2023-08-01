Former Missouri congressman warns against 2024 third-party presidential bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is diving back into the political arena, joining a national campaign working to field a third-party candidate for president in 2024.

The political organization “No Labels” announced Nixon will serve as its ballot integrity director as it works to gain ballot access for the 2024 election cycle.

“Americans have the constitutional right to put any person or party on the ballot and to vote for whomever they want,” Nixon said via a press release from the organization. “Anyone who is against that isn’t standing up for democracy. They are standing in the way.”

Nixon is the most recent Democrat to be elected governor of Missouri, serving from 2009 to 2017.

One of the goals of No Labels in 2024 is to provide voters with an alternative candidate to a possible rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“I’m sure Governor Nixon is doing what he thinks is best for Missourians of all parties, but I’ll be proudly voting for President Biden in 2024,” said Missouri House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, who is running for Governor as a Democrat. “His administration’s historic investments in infrastructure, the fact that more folks are working than ever before, and investments in making more products in America are just a few of the reasons why.”

Former Democratic congressman from South Carolina, Joe Cunningham, is part of No Labels.

“What we’re doing is a reflection of where the majority of Americans are. We’re not serving a political party, we’re serving America, and we’re serving the common sense majority,” Cunningham said. “We have a constitutional right to secure ballot access across this country and provide Americans with another choice.”

Critics point to the group’s strategy of potentially running a presidential candidate in 2024, saying that candidate would become a “spoiler” candidate by siphoning more votes from President Biden’s coalition of support.

Former Congressman Dick Gephardt, a Missouri Democrat and former House Minority Leader, heads a group called “Keep Our Republic,” focusing on the preservation of America’s democratic systems.

Gephardt generally supports the effort of No Labels and does not oppose the idea of running third-party candidates but said to do so in this particular election cycle would be irresponsible and dangerous.

“If these were normal times, we would have no problem with that. That’s fine. Anybody can run. Anybody can set up a new party. That’s great,” Gephardt said. “These are not normal times. We missed having a broken election in 2020 by a whisker. Only because Mike Pence and six or seven Republican state electoral officials stood up against the pressure from former President Trump did we have a valid election.”

Gephardt said because of how close the 2020 election was in key swing states – and recent polls showing many Americans still support the former president – a third-party candidate this cycle is extremely unlikely to win enough support to be elected – and would, therefore, only bolster Trump’s campaign.

“Our messaging in the swing states, especially because they have the greatest leverage on an election, will be to say, ‘if you vote for the no labels candidate, you’re voting for Donald Trump,’ because that’s what we believe is the case.”

Critics of the No Labels group also point to its 501(c)(4) non-profit status, allowing the group to engage in some political activities but doesn’t obligate the disclosure of its donors.

The group explains on its website, “We live in an era where agitators and partisan operatives try to destroy and intimidate organizations they don’t like by attacking their individual supporters.”

So far, No Labels has secured ballot access in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, and Oregon.

