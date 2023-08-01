Judge sentences man in deadly crash in Springfield; police say traveling more than 50 miles per hour over speed limit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a driver for a deadly crash in Springfield, killing a Marshfield woman in December of 2022.

Alan Jones, of Carthage, Mo., pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Rita Deckard. Jones must spend 120 days in a program the Department of Corrections runs. If he completes that, he will be on probation for five years. He if violates that suspended sentence, he will serve ten years in the Department of Corrections.

The crash happened near I-44 and Glenstone. Investigators say Jones was traveling north in a Tesla Model 3 and changed from the left lane to the right. Later, he began to switch back to the left lane before swerving back into the right lane and colliding with a Toyota Scion XB, turning east onto I-44 from the southbound lanes of Glenstone.

Investigators determined Jones was traveling around 98 miles per hour just five seconds before the crash. The speed limit at that section of Glenstone Ave. is 40 miles per hour.

