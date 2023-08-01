Kansas City area woman killed in pedestrian crash in Hickory County

Fatal crash
Fatal crash
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Raymore, Missouri, near Kansas City, has died after being hit by a car Monday afternoon in Hickory County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 78-year-old Patsy Strode was attempting to enter the passenger door on the driver’s side of a Toyota RAV 4. The SUV then rolled backward over Strode.

Strode was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on County Road 182, three miles east of Hermitage, around 3:10 p.m.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 82nd fatal crash of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine fatal crash
Police identify victims of a deadly crash in west Springfield on Saturday
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are posted for Tuesday mainly along and west of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, Humidity and Storms
Downed power line in Ozark, MO
POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power across the Ozarks; CU estimates restoration timing
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing still in service amidst owner behind bars

Latest News

electric vehicle charging stations
Missouri’s EV ownership jumped 78% in 2022
KY3's Joe McLean reports.
Missouri’s EV ownership jumped 78% in 2022
Cathy Hodgson/Springfield, Mo.
Residents cleaning up tree limbs after Sunday’s storms
Rescue One animal rescue
Dog food pantry at a Springfield animal rescue is bone dry after using up over 3,000 pounds in July