Kansas City area woman killed in pedestrian crash in Hickory County

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Raymore, Missouri, near Kansas City, has died after being hit by a car Monday afternoon in Hickory County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 78-year-old Patsy Strode was attempting to enter the passenger door on the driver’s side of a Toyota RAV 4. The SUV then rolled backward over Strode.

Strode was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on County Road 182, three miles east of Hermitage, around 3:10 p.m.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 82nd fatal crash of 2023.

