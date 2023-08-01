Missouri’s EV ownership jumped 78% in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri is set to receive a total of $98,961,186 over a 5 year period in funding from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

As of the end of 2022, there were 17,870 electric vehicles registered in the state of Missouri, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

That represents an increase of 78% over the same figure last year. Current data shows there Missouri contains 1,110 public charging stations with 2,389 ports. It works out to approximately 16 EVs for every charging station.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will direct the funds from the federal government based on a plan it submitted to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula program. Initially, the plan involves placing public charging stations along Missouri’s federally recognized “alternative fuel corridors,” including interstates 29, 35, 44, 55, and 70.

A spokesperson for MODOT said it has not expended any of the federal funds yet and is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A coalition of state attorneys general – including Missouri’s – sent a letter to the EPA – claiming the Biden Administration’s environmental policy shifts will hurt the economy, and put electrical grids at risk. The International Energy Agency reports 14% of all new cars sold in 2022 were EVs, up from 9% in 2021.

