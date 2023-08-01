National Night Out helps build relationships between the community and local law enforcement

Picture of the Springfield Police Department.
Picture of the Springfield Police Department.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s National Night Out is Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Meador Park and Sports Complex.

The event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between the police and neighborhoods. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) Public Affairs Officer, Cris Swaters, said it is an essential event for everyone to attend.

“NNN (National Night Out) brings together police, fire, and neighborhood organizations just for a night of safety education and fun for the whole family,” Swaters said.

Swaters also said it’s the perfect time for community members to connect with local police and fire departments.

“Community engagement is a big part of community policing,” Swaters said. “We reduce crime by being out in the community engaging with people.”

She also said there will be plenty of activities, games, and snacks for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ll have our Special Response Team (SRT) there with all the heavy vests and shields and helmets,” she said. “There’s going to be lots of stuff for kids to try on, especially those kids that are really interested in becoming a police officer in the future.”

Springfield National Night Out
Springfield National Night Out(KY3)

Springfield’s NNN will also have a police vs. fire softball game starting at 7 p.m.

There’s also a complete list of NNN events happening around the Ozarks on our website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downed power line in Ozark, MO
POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power across the Ozarks; CU estimates restoration timing
A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are posted for Tuesday mainly along and west of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, Humidity and Storms
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
Shelly Stellwagen/Near Pierce City, Mo.
PICTURES/VIDEO: Intense storms knock trees down across the Ozarks
Steeple blown over at Hopedale Baptist Church
Storm knocks over church steeple in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Utility crews from around the Midwest are assisting Springfield City Utilities to restore power
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
GENERATOR
Springfield Fire Department shares how to safely use a generator if your power goes out
Power outages Springfield, Mo.
Utility crews from around the Midwest are assisting Springfield City Utilities to restore power