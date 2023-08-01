National Night Out helps build relationships between the community and local law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s National Night Out is Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Meador Park and Sports Complex.

The event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between the police and neighborhoods. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) Public Affairs Officer, Cris Swaters, said it is an essential event for everyone to attend.

“NNN (National Night Out) brings together police, fire, and neighborhood organizations just for a night of safety education and fun for the whole family,” Swaters said.

Swaters also said it’s the perfect time for community members to connect with local police and fire departments.

“Community engagement is a big part of community policing,” Swaters said. “We reduce crime by being out in the community engaging with people.”

She also said there will be plenty of activities, games, and snacks for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ll have our Special Response Team (SRT) there with all the heavy vests and shields and helmets,” she said. “There’s going to be lots of stuff for kids to try on, especially those kids that are really interested in becoming a police officer in the future.”

Springfield’s NNN will also have a police vs. fire softball game starting at 7 p.m.

