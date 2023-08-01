PICTURES: Storm damages road, trees in Benton County, Mo.

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Mo. (KY3) - A line of intense storms led to damage on Tuesday morning in the northern Ozarks.

Radar estimated up to eight inches of rain fell on the Lake of the Ozarks area. Flooding damaged Archer Creek Bridge on State Highway WW near Lincoln in Benton County. The road is missing both asphalt and signage.

The storms also packed heavy winds. The storm knocked down small trees. Several thousand customers around the Lake of the Ozarks lost power.

KY3 viewer Christie Ross shared the images above.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

