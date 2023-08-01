Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash at Kearney and Grant around 1 p.m. Police have not identified the victim.
Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading eastbound when on Kearney when the driver of a vehicle turned into the motorcyclist’s path. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Police say two passengers inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
