Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash at Kearney and Grant around 1 p.m. Police have not identified the victim.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading eastbound when on Kearney when the driver of a vehicle turned into the motorcyclist’s path. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say two passengers inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.