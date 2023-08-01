Remember to tie down your storm debris

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police caution you to tie down your load of storm debris while taking it to a recycling center.

The snapped branches and uprooted trees have to go somewhere. So, people are loading up debris into pickup trucks or trailers. Logs and sticks that fall from a vele ensurestreet could damage other cars -and lead to injuries. Officers say you could be ticketed if something falls from your car or trailer.

“It only takes a few extra seconds to use some ratchet straps or some rope to tie down branches from the cleanup you’ve been doing the past couple of days,” said Cris Swaters of the Springfield Police Department. “Any extra step that you can take to keep that stuff in your truck bed or in the flatbed prevents accidents. If something flies out of the back of your truck into another vehicle or into the road.”

Something else to consider. By properly securing your load, you’re saving an officer from potentially having to respond to a report of debris in the road. That frees them up to handle more serious calls.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

