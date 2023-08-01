Renovations begin on Springfield-Branson National Airport’s General Aviation terminal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The General Aviation terminal at the Springfield-Branson National Airport is getting a facelift.

Private planes load and unload passengers at the terminal. Pilots also fuel up and receive service on their planes. The expansion project will improve efficiency and provide more space and amenities for customers.

“At a GA terminal, there are people who come out to service the airplane,” said Kent Boyd of the Springfield-Branson National Airport. “And right now, because of the lack of space in this building, they’ve been in a separate trailer for years. When the building is remodeled, they’re going to be inside the newly renovated building, and they’ll be able to look out very large glass windows and see the airplane traffic as it comes in for service.”

The total cost of the project is about $6.7 million. Airport leaders say renovations should take around a year to complete. The terminal was built in 1990.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.