Renovations begin on Springfield-Branson National Airport’s General Aviation terminal

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The General Aviation terminal at the Springfield-Branson National Airport is getting a facelift.

Private planes load and unload passengers at the terminal. Pilots also fuel up and receive service on their planes. The expansion project will improve efficiency and provide more space and amenities for customers.

“At a GA terminal, there are people who come out to service the airplane,” said Kent Boyd of the Springfield-Branson National Airport. “And right now, because of the lack of space in this building, they’ve been in a separate trailer for years. When the building is remodeled, they’re going to be inside the newly renovated building, and they’ll be able to look out very large glass windows and see the airplane traffic as it comes in for service.”

The total cost of the project is about $6.7 million. Airport leaders say renovations should take around a year to complete. The terminal was built in 1990.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downed power line in Ozark, MO
POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power across the Ozarks; CU estimates restoration timing
Western Missouri and Arkansas will see some dangerous heat today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms moving out and more heat moving in
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Multi-agency manhunt ends after James Cruse found and arrested near Highway 65
Shelly Stellwagen/Near Pierce City, Mo.
PICTURES/VIDEO: Intense storms knock trees down across the Ozarks
Steeple blown over at Hopedale Baptist Church
Storm knocks over church steeple in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

City of Branson, Mo., offers storm debris drop-off.
City of Branson, Mo., offers storm debris drop-off
Storm damages tree in south Springfield.
Springfield residents hope insurance will cover storm expences
KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
STORM DAMAGE: What's covered through your insurance
KY3 Meteorologist Nick Kelly reports.
Ozarks tree companies share advice for homeowners impacted by storm
The General Aviation terminal at the Springfield-Branson National Airport is getting a facelift.
Renovations begin on Springfield-Branson National Airport’s General Aviation terminal