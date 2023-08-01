Reports: Jack Flaherty traded to Baltimore Orioles for infielder, pitcher

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals have traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles just before the trade deadline, according to reports.

Jeff Passan of ESPN and Katie Woo of The Athletic tweeted Tuesday that the Cardinals traded Flaherty to the Orioles. Passan said the Cardinals are getting infielder Cesar Prieto and pitcher Drew Rom in exchange.

Cardinals are receiving infielder Cesar Prieto and left-hander Drew Rom from the Orioles in the trade for Jack Flaherty, which is now done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Flaherty, 27, had pitched for the Cardinals since 2017 and started 118 games in that stretch.

Jack Flaherty is indeed headed to Baltimore as @Ken_Rosenthal first reported. Orioles always made a logical trading partner for St. Louis. https://t.co/XyuPYfUPr0 — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 1, 2023

