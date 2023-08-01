Reports: Jack Flaherty traded to Baltimore Orioles for infielder, pitcher

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Seattle Mariners during...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals have traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles just before the trade deadline, according to reports.

Jeff Passan of ESPN and Katie Woo of The Athletic tweeted Tuesday that the Cardinals traded Flaherty to the Orioles. Passan said the Cardinals are getting infielder Cesar Prieto and pitcher Drew Rom in exchange.

Flaherty, 27, had pitched for the Cardinals since 2017 and started 118 games in that stretch.

This will be updated with more details.

