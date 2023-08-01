Residents cleaning up tree limbs after Sunday’s storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The First Alert Weather Team tracked Sunday night’s storms through the Ozarks as they packed high wind speeds between 60 and 75 mph.

Not only did it lead to thousands of electric customers without power heading into Monday, many parts of the Ozarks had trees and tree limbs come down. Drew Douglas, director of communications with the City of Nixa, says the city is already cleaning up after those storms.

“The storms that came through last night hit the south part of Nixa pretty hard,” Douglas said. “We have electric crews hard at work restoring power throughout the town with mutual aid in town from across the state. Plus, we’ve been hearing folks talking about tree trimming after the storms came through and left plenty of that damage across town.”

Due to that damage, the Nixa Recycling Center on 1093 Eaglecrest Street has been busy all day Monday with cars at times lining up straight from the center down Kathryn Street almost to U.S. Highway 160.

This afternoon, that has prompted Nixa Police to issue a statement asking customers needing to stop by the Recycling Center this week to come in from the west using Gregg Road. That would minimize traffic congestion and avoid blocking intersections along Kathryn Street. However, Douglas said the center has extended their hours of operation to help residents out and minimize traffic.

“We’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. all the way through Saturday this week,” Douglas said. “If folks are still in line at by the time we hit 7:30 in the evening, we’re not going to turn them away. Don’t feel like you have to get in as soon as possible. Take your time. It’ll actually help us out a little if people spread out the times that they’ll come in with their yard waste.”

The City of Nixa says while a pickup option is not available, the center is open for residents and permit holders to bring in their yard waste at no additional cost. The center will only accept logs and large limbs over four inches in diameter and 6 feet or less in length.

Other areas like Republic and Springfield also saw quite a bit of downed trees and tree limbs from the storms on Sunday night.

For residents in Republic, the city’s Brush & Yard Waste Facility on 915 N. West Avenue extended their hours as well. They opened today and will stay open through Saturday with extended hours.

Through Friday, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to residents. The center will also be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. At no additional cost, residents can bring in limbs no larger than 6 inches in diameter with leaves emptied out of plastic bags.

The City of Republic also reminds residents that all bags, ropes and ties must be taken with the owners after dropping off their yard waste.

For Springfield residents, area recycling centers will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine can accept some yard waste for free, those centers are limited to taking a 10 bag limit of leaves and a 2 bundle limit of brush and sticks. Those two centers will brush bundles no more than 18 inches in diameter and branches less than 2 inches in diameter and less than 4 feet in length.

The Yardwaste Recycling Center on 3790 S. Farm Road 119 in Brookline will accept more quantities of limbs up to 4 feet in length and 10 inches in diameter or smaller. Any residents of Springfield and Greene County that bring their waste to the Brookline facility will pay a minimum fee of $9.50 if it’s brought in a car, SUV, pickup or trailer under 8 feet. Debris on trailers between 8 and 12 feet must pay a $17.75 fee. Trailers between 13 and 16 feet must pay a fee of $23.50 with dump trucks bumping the fee up to $35.

These three areas sustained quite a bit of downed trees and tree limbs from the storms late Sunday night. Fortunately, options are available for residents to dispose of their yard waste while continuing to clean up.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.