SPONSORED The Place: Dinner on the Diamond

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Get ready for one of the most significant charity events of the year! The Dinner on the Diamond event at Hammons Field is just around the corner, and it aims to raise funds for The Shelly Sachs Foundation. The event features David Freese as the guest speaker, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.