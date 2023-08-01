SPONSORED The Place: Dinner on the Diamond

One of the biggest charity events of the year is coming up. Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field raises money for The Shelly Sachs Foundation!
By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Get ready for one of the most significant charity events of the year! The Dinner on the Diamond event at Hammons Field is just around the corner, and it aims to raise funds for The Shelly Sachs Foundation. The event features David Freese as the guest speaker, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience.

