Springfield Fire Department shares how to safely use a generator if your power goes out

By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Portable generators can be a helpful tool but certainly dangerous.

Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they responded to a few calls of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday. It’s why they’re warning people eager for power to be extra cautious.

“We are without power,” said Leroy Peck.

Like many in Springfield, Sunday night’s storm wiped out power to Peck’s south side neighborhood.

“We’ve got a freezer and two refrigerators that are full of food that we need to be able to keep cool,” he explained.

But without a source of electricity Peck says he’ll have to come up with a backup plan.

“City Utilities here does a good job of getting it on right away. But in cases where it’s going to be out a little longer, we will rent a generator,” he said.

“Generators do a good job, but it really is like an extension cord. It’s really only meant to be temporary. They really can be dangerous,” said Battalion Chief Aaron Wood with the Springfield Fire Department.

He says careful consideration must be taken when deciding to use a generator.

“There are three things we want to talk about when you’re thinking about those small home generators. One is refueling them. Two is lots of fresh air. Three is overuse when you’re trying to utilize them,” he explained.

Wood says refueling the small engines must be done when the machine is cool to avoid a fire. Also, he says generators aren’t meant to be used for long periods of time. They must be in a well-ventilated area, at least 20 feet from your home, to avoid health risks.

“Carbon Monoxide, it really makes people sick and worse on occasion,” he said.

Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, and headaches.

Peck says preparedness is part of living in the Ozarks.

“We live in an area where ice storms happen, wind storms happen, tornadoes, so I think it’s just a matter of just being accustomed to those sort of weather elements happening and creating situations as we have here. We’ll just deal with it the best we can,” he said.

Something else to consider is appliances like toasters, refrigerators, and fans draw a lot of electricity. Experts say it’s typically better to use one at a time.

