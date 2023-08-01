Springfield residents hope insurance will cover storm expences

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As a powerful storm ripped through Springfield, many residents were left with home damage and now power even days later.

Nick Lischko returned to his house after the storm had passed. The scene that greeted him was one of concern. There was a tree that just clipped the edge of his roof. After realizing his pets were safe, Lischko couldn’t help but think about the financial implications.

“My second thought was how much is this going to cost me,” he says.

Dealing with fallen trees is one of the most significant challenges homeowners face after a storm.

John Schaeffer, an insurance expert from the Resource Center Insurance, explained, “A tree through the roof. That’s covered through your homeowners’ insurance.”

Moreover, removing the fallen tree and its debris from the property is also covered.

Schaeffer cautioned that not every tree-related incident was covered by insurance.

“Now, if a tree just falls in your yard for this storm and doesn’t hit a structure or fence, insurance does not cover that,” he says.

As the storm caused widespread power outages in the area, many homeowners were left without electricity for days.

With no power, new challenges arose, particularly regarding food spoilage. Some insurance policies might cover this but often require an additional “food spoilage” add-on.

The average policy won’t have it. Food can be covered but only in specific instances.

“If lightning hits your appliances and knocks your appliances out, that would be a covered peril -- so that would be covered under that,” Schaeffer says.

The provision of Loss of Use could help cover the cost of temporary accommodation while repairs were underway.

“You’d want to let your claim adjuster, your agent, know, hey, I can’t live in my house. Can you get me set up with a hotel room or a place to stay?” Schaeffer says, underscoring the importance of communication with your agent.

Remember, each policy is different. If you’re not dealing with damage yourself, it’s a good time to check what your policy does cover, just in case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

