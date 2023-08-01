Tree companies in the Ozarks stay busy with calls after Sunday’s storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Late Sunday night, severe thunderstorms made their way through the Ozarks with power outages and many reports of wind damage left behind. For Noel Boyer, master arborist and owner of All About Trees, it didn’t take long for the wind damage to lead to calls for tree service.

“At 5:30 Monday morning, we already had over 100 messages then,” Boyer said. “Since then, we had over 1,200 calls from our customers just needing help with their trees.”

His company and others have been screening calls throughout the week so far and are prioritizing calls based on the severity of the damage. That means the top priority calls will focus on downed trees and trees on homes for the next few weeks.

“The high-priority calls include a job we’re starting Wednesday,” Boyer said. “We have a 42-inch diameter oak tree that’s in a house. It’s a massive tree that will take us a couple to three days with cranes to pick this thing out of the house. But we have other calls that are actually worse than that.”

We asked Boyer about other possible factors that led to trees dying early this week. From the calls his company has fielded so far, he’s not blaming the way the summer has gone so far.

“Last summer, my yard was completely brown in the middle of the three-month drought,” Boyer said. “While a drought can make more brittle as the vascular tissue constricts and make the limbs easier to snap, the intermittent rains have helped this year. In this case, wind gusts up to 60 or 70 mph for a prolonged period of time would just push and release on the trees and the limbs full of leaves. That swaying motion for a prolonged period of time is what will eventually cause stuff to break loose.”

For homeowners, Boyer offers advice on what to look for if you assess trees after the storms pass. On top of looking for any problems in the bark or looking for any exposed roots, look for any signs of cavities, wounds, insect or disease problems. Those are all possible signs of a tree being weakened and prone to being knocked over. As for advice on how homeowners should look for a reputable tree company, Boyer says there’s one caveat to keep in mind this time.

“Unfortunately, everyone is going to be overwhelmed and swamped after a situation like this,” Boyer said. “Since comparing estimates from other companies might cost you time, I advise asking your neighbors and talking to other people that had tree work done about what company they used. Look for a local company that’s well received by customers, has the proper credentials, is properly licensed, and at least has a certified arborist on staff.”

It’s vital that homeowners, after researching a prospective tree company, call for an appointment as soon as possible. The sooner you call, the sooner a company can work out a time to come to your property and help clean up after the storms.

