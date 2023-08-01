UPDATE: First phase of Kansas Expressway extension may not be completed on-time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The extension of the Kansas Expressway has been a long and sometimes controversial saga in the history of the Springfield metropolitan area.

Conceptual planning for the project began in the 1980s and continued with public outreach and roadway alignment studies in the 1990s. In the 2000s came preliminary and final designs, architectural and sound studies, wetland delineations, identification of potential sensitive species, geotechnical work, surveying, and environmental screenings.

And while many people were excited about finally getting another north-side corridor between Springfield and Nixa to alleviate traffic congestion, others were upset about many aspects of the project ranging from causing more congestion on smaller east-west roads near the extension to encroaching on peaceful neighborhood settings and creating water runoff problems by removing wooded areas.

The overall plan is to extend Kansas Expressway from where it currently ends at Republic Road to Cox Road at Farm Road 190, which spans a little more than two miles.

The $30 million project is divided into two phases and will have one lane in each direction until it’s expanded to four lanes at a future date when funding is available.

The first phase from Republic Road to Plainview Rd. ($15.8 million) was on schedule to be completed November 1, until a recent glitch occurred when contractors discovered that AT&T cables that needed to be relocated were in the construction zone.

“It was my understanding that our contractors were given the ‘All Clear’ and then once they got to that position, they discovered instantly that it wasn’t an ‘All Clear’ with some utility work that still needed to be completed, including some cables that belonged to AT&T,” explained Mark Webb, the Greene County Highway Department’s Chief Engineer. “And at that point, we were informed that, ‘Wait a minute, there are several things here that need to be taken care of.’ That was in May, and as time has moved on things have been delayed for a variety of reasons and just recently, we were informed that the actual splicing of those lines would be put off another nine days, which puts us in a predicament to get everything completed by the first of November. We may not make it at this point.”

Webb didn’t want to pinpoint exactly how far the schedule might get pushed back and said everyone was working on alternatives to keep the project moving.

“We’ll be working with the contractor to see what we can do to navigate through this awkward situation that we find ourselves in,” he pointed out. “But as far as a possible timeline? Just shooting from the hip I’d say we’re probably two-to-four weeks beyond that November 1st date.”

One of the major inconveniences has been where the extension intersects with east-west Weaver Road, which was originally scheduled to be closed off for no more than two months. That closure has now ballooned to five months, leaving drivers there upset about the detours and the wear and tear on the road’s pavement from the high volume of dump trucks.

And to those who want Weaver repaved or at least repaired because of the construction work?

“If there’s something going on that needs immediate attention, then yes, we’ll take care of that,” Webb answered. “But if you’re asking when are we going to repave all of Weaver towards Kansas, I can’t answer that right now because that’s just one portion of many roads that we have to look at. We’re evaluating all of our roads all the time. We pave or reseal about 120 miles of road per year which is about 10 percent of the roads that we maintain. And we usually make our decisions about what roads we’re going to work on after the winter and start in the spring.”

The second phase of the project from Plainview Road to Cox Road at Farm Road 190 is not being affected by the delays in the first phase, but it hasn’t even been started yet.

“We’re hoping to have the second phase bid late this fall with a start date towards the end of this year,” Webb said. “And it will take about 18 months to complete.”

