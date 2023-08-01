Utility crews from around the Midwest are assisting Springfield City Utilities to restore power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Linemen from other utilities are rolling into Springfield to help City Utilities repair the broken power lines.

Teams from Columbia, Hannibal, Kirkwood, and Independence are on the ground working to get the lights and air conditioning back on. More help is coming in from Arkansas, Iowa, and Colorado.

“Well, there’s a tree that’s on top of a power line, and we have no power,” said John Fuge, who is without power. “There was a huge volume of wind.”

“We haven’t had anything like this in probably eight to 10 years,” said Joel Alexander with City Utilities. “We’re looking at over 15,000 people without power.”

Spokesman Joel Alexander says city utilities called in mutual aid crews from Missouri to help tackle the mess.

”These crews brought what we call “backyard equipment” because our trucks can’t get back there,” said Alexander.

Most of the outages were caused by snapped trees pulling down power lines.

”The winds just totally knocked trees over into the utility infrastructure, and we’re going to rebuild that infrastructure,” said Alexander. “With all the equipment that we have, hopefully we will see progress.

The crews will be working non-stop.

The city says it hopes that power is back up and running within the next 48 hours for the majority of customers.

