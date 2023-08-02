DIY Tree Removal: Tree trimmers in the Ozarks share the dangers

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Tree removal services across the Ozarks are completely booked out as they’re trying to clean up from Sunday’s storms.

If you’re trying to take matters into your own hands and repair your tree damage, you should follow a couple of guidelines to ensure your safety.

Brad Snow, the CEO of Specialty Family Tree, spoke with KY3 about the dangers of taking debris cleanup into your own hands. Taking apart a tree is a delicate puzzle that can become dangerous without the proper tree knowledge or experience.

“If something looks kind of hairy, wait and call a professional,” Snow urged.

Patience is a virtue. While seeing a tree in your yard is inconvenient, a hospital bill won’t help.

The first step is investing in equipment to protect yourself.

“First off, wear PPE, personal protective equipment. Get yourself $100 pair of chaps so you’re not spending thousands of dollars when you cut yourself. Wear gloves so you protect your hands. Wear glasses so you protect your eyes. Wear a hard hat so you protect your head and your hearing. Just be absolutely 100% as safe as you can be,” Snow recommended.

Once you’re protected from the elements, you’ll need a friend to help you. Working alone is a significant safety hazard.

“If nobody’s around you and you get crushed, nobody’s going to hear you. Nobody’s going to be there. Nobody’s going to be there when you cut your leg off or something like that. You have to have somebody there that, for one, would be great if they knew first aid. But it would be even better if they could call 911 for you. If you’re pinned, and you can’t reach your phone, you’re stuck,” Snow explained.

Never operate a chainsaw while on a ladder. One slight misstep is one large hospital bill. Having someone nearby eliminates the need to do everything yourself in addition to the safety benefits.

According to CoxHealth, 22,000 Americans get hurt yearly due to ladder-related accidents.

Luke Spain, an injury prevention coordinator, said you should weigh the risk and rewards with each situation.

“You’ve got to weigh the risks, and the risk of getting yourself injured are hurting someone in your family because of trying to get something done quickly or, or maybe without the proper training or proper equipment, that risk is just is so much higher than most of us realize. And it’s just not worth it,” Spain stressed.

