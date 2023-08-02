Firefighters credit new software in locating 2 missing hikers near Shell Knob, Mo.

Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the wilderness area with multiple personnel, K9s UTVs, and thermal drone resources.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews say new technology led them to two missing hikers in a forest near Shell Knob on Tuesday.

Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the wilderness area with multiple personnel, K9s UTVs, and thermal drone resources. The missing hikers had been in the woods for six hours.

Within 45 minutes, the K9 team located and assisted the individuals back to the trailhead. Firefighters acknowledged the SARTopo software, 911 dispatchers, and everyone involved in the quick, successful event.

